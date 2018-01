חורף שובר שיאים במוסקבה: 6 דקות שמש בכל דצמבר, טמפ' מקפיאות

A little bit of Christmas #geography: with the average temperature for January being -50°C (-60°F), Russian village called #Oymakon is the coldest permanently inhabited place on this planet. New Zealand-based #travelphotographer @Amos.Chapple (pics 1-7) decided to go on a two-day journey from Yakutsk, the coldest major city on Earth, to capture what everyday life is like in Oymakon. Shots 8-9 were taken by Russian #photojournalist @spiridon_sleptsov and number 10 was published by @sivtseva9452. Would you like to meet Christmas in this village?) #travelphotography #oymyakon #оймякон #холод #photojournalists #amonchapple #russianvillage #frozenrussia #blizzard #snowylandscape #pressphotographer #artsharing #artblog #talentedpeople #countrylandscape #journalists #артблог #фотожурналист

A post shared by The engines of beauty (@meta_modernism) on Dec 24, 2017 at 11:33am PST